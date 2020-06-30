It was reported June 26 that a tire was slashed in the 700 block of East South Street.
It was reported June 26 that a door frame was damaged in the 1000 block of South Hastings Avenue.
It was reported June 26 that a windshield was damaged in the 400 block of North Colorado Avenue.
It was reported June 26 that medication, cereal bars, driver’s license and clothing were taken in the 700 block of West 14th Street.
It was reported June 27 that a door frame was damaged in the 200 block of East B Street.
