The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Zane Emerson Woodman and Taylor Ann McDuffee, Sergio Rene Escobar Funez and Mildred Roxana Soto Lopez, Ryan Anthony Beck and Lindsay Mae Trausch, all of Hastings; Jesse Lee Meyers and Kirstina Ann McAlevy, both of Ansley; Nicholas Wayne Albers of Hastings and Rylee Madisen Hunt of Doniphan; Johnny LeMar Ekstein and Jaime Michelle Sievers, both of Guide Rock.
It was reported March 4 that money was taken at the 900 block of West J Street.
It was reported March 4 that vehicles were damaged at the 1400 block of East Second Street.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead March 4 sentenced Daniel Wilson, 39, of 2632 W. Second St. No. 1 to 18 months of probation with nine days in jail, a $500 fine, $80.25 in restitution and 45-day driver’s license revocation for a second offense of driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident on Aug. 7, 2019. Wilson pleaded no contest Nov. 8, 2019, and prosecutors dropped charges of driving under suspension, no proof of insurance and possession of an open alcohol container. Second-offense DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a $500 fine. Leaving the scene of an accident is a Class 2 misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.