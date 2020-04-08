A parked vehicle owned by Ronald Calhoun of 1045 S. Hastings Ave. reportedly was struck March 28 by a hit-and-run driver at Osborne Drive West near 42nd Street.
A parked vehicle owned by Cristian Gomez Duarte of 814 E. Sixth St. reportedly was struck March 28 by a hit-and-run driver at Saunders Avenue near Seventh Street.
It was reported April 5 that a vehicle was egged at the 300 block of West Fifth Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Dennis L. Smith of Red Cloud and Delores J. Torske of Kenesaw collided April 6 at J Street near Burlington Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Heather N. Wroughton of Nelson and Michael T. Engelhardt of Kenesaw collided April 6 at Parklane Drive near Paradise Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.