Vehicles reportedly driven by Angel M. Koski of 626 S. Colorado Ave. and James M. Bullock of 3606 Parklane Drive collided Dec. 14 at Colorado Avenue and Fourth Street.
A parked vehicle owned by Donald J. Lomax of 1505 N. Denver Ave. reportedly was struck Dec. 14 by a hit-and-run driver at 15th Street near Denver Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Nathan W. Shearman-Raney of 1138 W. Fourth St. Dec. 14 struck a parked vehicle owned by Martin F. Feldman of 1127 N. Saunders Ave. at Feldman’s residence.
It was reported Dec. 15 that a cellphone and wallet were taken in the 200 block of West Second Street.
It was reported Dec. 15 that a checkbook, antique lighters, toy cars and tools were taken in the 1000 block of West H Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Hannah K. Kolbet of 103 Pacific St. and Jesse J. Heil of 1120 E. Sixth St. collided Dec. 15 at Kansas Avenue and 14th Street.
