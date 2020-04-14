A sign owned by Hastings Street Department reportedly was struck April 5 by a hit-and-run driver at Bateman Street near Baltimore Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by John M. Hoecher of 3 Bentwood Lane and Matthew J. Durham of 846 N. Briggs Ave. collided April 9 at Ninth Street and Hastings Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Matthew N. Wallin of 3645 W. Highway 6 and Zachary T. Mueller of 825 N. Hastings Ave. No. 3 collided April 12 at 15th Street and Hastings Avenue.
