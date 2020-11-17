Vehicles reportedly driven by Raevahn L. Psota of 53 Kingston Drive and Eron W. Baker of 1233 Sheridan Drive collided Nov. 14 at South Street and Woodland Avenue.
Thomas Timmerman Sr. of Hastings won Week 4 of the Hastings Tribune football contest and the $40 prize by missing two games. Ryan Sheehy of Hastings also missed two games. Timmerman won the contest by picking the winner of the tiebreaker game. -Adv.
It was reported Nov. 14 that a windshield was damaged at the 1100 block of West Sixth Street.
It was reported Nov. 15 that money and a game console were taken at the 1100 block of Waynoka Street.
It was reported Nov. 13 that a license plate was taken at the 400 block of North Hastings Avenue.
