Allen's Senior Day, Thursday, April 9. Get your coupons in store Thursday. Free coffee and cookies 9:00 a.m. to noon. Register to win a $25 gift card. -Adv.
Allen's of Hastings - Because we can not guarantee product availability, we will not be printing ads for the foreseeable future. You can follow us on Facebook, visit our website at www.shopallens.com or pick up an in-store flyer to view our current specials. -Adv.
Need your supper takeout business! Goldenrod Cafe. -Adv.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
For your convenience, the Hastings Tribune has a drive-up payment box in our north parking lot. This may be used for subscription and advertising payments. -Adv.
