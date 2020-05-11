A parked vehicle owned by Megan M. Kirkpatrick of Elkhorn reportedly was struck May 4 by a hit-and-run driver at Lexington Avenue near Ninth Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Kavir Saxena of Grand Island and Danny J. Renz of Ruskin collided May 5 at Elm Avenue and A Street.
A parked vehicle owned by Susan and Michael Trad of Hewitt, Wisconsin, reportedly was struck May 6 by a hit-and-run driver at Fourth Street near Ash Avenue.
It was reported May 9 that a vehicle was scratched at the 200 block of East Park Street.
It was reported May 9 that credit cards and money were taken at the 600 block of North Burlington Avenue.
