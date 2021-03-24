Vehicles reportedly driven by Garon L. Gardner of 2510 Boyce St., Brooke R. West of 2713 W. Sixth St. and Kye W. Hewitt of 201 E. South St. collided March 19 at 12th Street near Crane Avenue.
Seeking Full Time Hastings Tribune Advertising Account Executive. Requires a highly personable, intelligent individual with the ability to excel at both print and digital sales efforts while maintaining an energetic, strategic and entrepreneurial spirit. Send resume to ablunt@hastingstribune.com. - Adv.
ANNUAL MEETING of the South Central NE Sportman’s Club is SATURDAY, MARCH 27, 7:00p.m., Doniphan American Legion. Dues have increased. - Adv.
FREE: River rock; you scoop, you haul. 402-469-6051. -Adv.
It was reported March 19 that an unknown motorist left the 800 block of East South Street without paying for $48.32 in fuel.
A parked vehicle owned by Todd Steiner of Glenvil reportedly was struck March 19 by a hit-and-run driver in a parking lot near U.S. Highway 6.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Valerie A. Wuol of 915 N. Colorado Ave. and Collin M. Kuzelka of 1020 N. Lincoln Ave. collided March 19 at Ninth Street near Denver Avenue.
It was reported March 22 that money, cash register and a backpack were taken at the 1000 block of South Burlington Avenue.
Office spaces for rent. Call the Hastings Tribune at 402-462-2131. -Adv.
