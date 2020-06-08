Vehicles reportedly driven by Timothy J. Waters of 401 E. Fifth St. and Delia M. Miles of 114 W. H St. collided June 1 at Seventh Street and Marian Avenue.
Two bollards and a mailbox owned by Heritage Manor, 945 W. H St., reportedly were struck June 2 by a hit-and-run driver at E Street near New York Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly owned by Ean Holdings LLC, Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 4 struck a parked vehicle owned by Maria Torres-Burgeno of 320 N. Woodland Ave. at Woodland Avenue near Fourth Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Nathaniel E. Wallace of 1103 N. St. Joseph Ave., Angella M. Pedroza of 520 E. Third St. and Jayna M. Weiss of 723 S. Hastings Ave. collided June 5 at Burlington Avenue near C Street.
A parked vehicle owned by Tyler Lamborn of 1339 Apache Ave. reportedly was struck June 1 by a hit-and-run driver at 201 E. J St.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Albert C. Gierke of 1626 W. Sixth St. and James A. Struss of Juniata collided June 2 at Seventh Street and Baltimore Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Dora A. Leyva of 710 S. Lincoln Ave. and Michael S. Duensing of 902 N. Lincoln Ave. No. 4 collided June 1 at Lincoln Avenue and D Street.
