A parked vehicle owned by Kevin Dart of 5030 W. Cottonwood Cove reportedly was struck Dec. 10 by a hit-and-run driver at Fourth Avenue near Seventh Street.
A parked vehicle owned by Tina M. Park of Alma reportedly was struck Dec. 11 by a hit-and-run driver at Saunders Avenue near Seventh Street.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
It was reported Dec. 11 that a toothbrush was taken at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West.
It was reported Dec. 12 that a vehicle was damaged at the 1000 block of South Hastings Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Molly M. Schendt of 807 N. Minnesota Ave. Dec. 12 struck a utility pole owned by Hastings Utilities at Seventh Street and Minnesota Avenue.
For your convenience, the Hastings Tribune has a drive-up payment box in our north parking lot. This may be used for subscription and advertising payments. -Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.