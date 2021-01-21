It was reported Jan. 17 that a cellphone was taken at the 1100 block of West Sixth Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Ryan R. Osman of 228 E. Park St. Jan. 17 struck a parked vehicle owned by Blake R. Whitcomb of 3206 Parklane Drive at Parklane Drive near Village Drive.
It was reported Jan. 17 that a purse and computer were taken at the 2100 block of North Kansas Avenue.
It was reported Jan. 17 that a shopping cart was taken at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West.
