Adams County Judge Timothy Hoeft July 9 sentenced Ryan Sandoval, 26, of 1911 W. Fifth St. to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60 days of license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Feb. 28. Sandoval pleaded no contest on April 16, and prosecutors reduced the blood alcohol content on the charge. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Adams County Judge Timothy Hoeft July 9 sentenced Candaladio Gomez Jr., 27, 841 N. Minnesota Ave. to a $1,000 fine for third-degree assault on Dec. 25, 2019. Gomez pleaded no contest on April 17, and prosecutors dropped a second count of assault. Third-degree assault is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.