Adams County Judge Michael Burns May 21 sentenced Jeremy L. Henkenius, 40, of 107 W. Paul St. to 10 hours of community service for criminal mischief on Aug. 4, 2019. Henkenius pleaded no contest to the charge on March 13. Criminal mischief, value $1,500-$4,999, is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Hunter L. Hiatt of Grand Island and Jenny Nguyen of 1334 N. Webster Ave. collided May 22 at Second Street near Hastings Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Carole L. Pedersen of 730 N. Lincoln Ave. and Bradyn C. Robinson of 1523 W. Fourth St. collided May 23 at Baltimore Avenue and Eighth Street.
It was reported May 25 that a vehicle floorboard was damaged at the 300 block of South Pine Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.