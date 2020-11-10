A vehicle reportedly driven by Brandi Brown of 405 N. Bellevue Ave. jumped a curb Oct. 30 and struck a fence owned by Adams County Fairgrounds at Franklin Avenue near Renae Lane. Passenger Gavin Paul, 15, of 150 N. Laird Ave. was treated and released at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Authorities cited a 35-year-old Hastings resident Nov. 6 for taking a check at the 1200 block of East Second Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Lucreitia M. Piranio of 743 N. Webster Ave. and Elizabeth J. Karr of 1930 W. Ninth St. collided Nov. 6 at Seventh Street and Marian Road.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Garon L. Gardner of 2510 Boyce St. Nov. 6 struck a parked vehicle owned by Andrew Stark of 618 S. Lincoln Ave. in a parking lot at the 2200 block of West Third Street.
It was reported Nov. 7 that a door was damaged at the 400 block of Queen City Avenue.
It was reported Nov. 7 that a dog was shot by a BB at the 800 block of South Pine Avenue.
