Vehicles reportedly driven by Bruce A. Sheltraw Grandel of 227 N. Lincoln Ave. and Dennis L. Tessman of 1601 N. Highland Road collided Jan. 3 at Hastings Avenue and Third Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Wendy J. Contreas of 1136 N. Washington Ave. and Gary L. Oeltjen of Juniata collided Dec. 31, 2020, at Burlington Avenue and 14th Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Amanda VanKirk of 736 N. Barnes Ave. Jan. 2 struck a parked vehicle at Eighth Street near Crane Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Brian J. Wallace of 1103 N. St. Joseph Ave. and Tam X. Tran of 1803 W. Third St. collided Jan. 3 at U.S. Highway 281 near Kansas Avenue.
