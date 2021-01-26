Hastings firefighters Jan. 16 put out a house fire at 1938 W. Eighth St. The fire, ignited by accident due to improper disposal of smoking materials, caused the total loss of the structure.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Lisa L. Peters of 2715 Boyce St. and Lucas W. Cassens of 808 S. St. Joseph Ave. collided Jan. 22 at Marian Road and Second Street.
A parked vehicle owned by Matthew M. Sheehan of 817 North Shore Drive reportedly was struck Jan. 22 by a hit-and-run driver at U.S. Highway 281 and Osborne Drive East.
It was reported Jan. 22 that a vehicle was keyed at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West.
