The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Zachary Michael DeWitt and Hope Alyssa Dewes, both of Valley City, N.D.; Nelson Eli Macario-Huinil and Kateryn Melissa Miranda-Vicente, both of Grand Island; Juan Angel Soto and Jessica Joyce Engberg, Edward Leo Boutin and Emily Ann Adelson, and Indio Fuentes and McKayla Rayne Hobbs, all of Hastings.
The Hastings Community Foundation is accepting grant applications through December 18, 2020. Applicants must be nonprofit organizations. For an application visit hastingscommunityfoundation.org or call 402-462-5152. -Adv.
It was reported Oct. 27 that an electric grinder was taken in the 1200 block of North Briggs Avenue.
It was reported Oct. 27 that tires were damaged in the 800 block of South Hastings Avenue.
For your convenience, the Hastings Tribune has a drive-up payment box in our north parking lot. This may be used for subscription and advertising payments. -Adv.
A parked vehicle owned by Evan King of Lincoln reportedly was struck Oct. 27 by a hit-and-run driver at Paul Street near Wabash Avenue.
Vote against the 16th St. viaduct replacement for 12.5 million, repair it for 3.2 million. - Hastings Citizens With A Voice - Adv.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.