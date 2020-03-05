Faculty Recital, Dr. Jonathan Sokasits/piano, March 8 at 3:00 p.m., Perkins Auditorium. -Adv.
Adams County Ag Society meeting Tuesday, March 10, 7:30 p.m. at Fairgrounds. -Adv.
Guest Recital, Kelli Van Meter/soprano, April 7 at 7:30 p.m., Perkins Auditorium. -Adv.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
Donna Lambert and Dorothy Lambert Art Show Reception, Saturday, March 7 from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Gallery on Lincoln Ave. 221 North Lincoln Avenue, Hastings. -Adv.
For your convenience, the Hastings Tribune has a drive-up payment box in our north parking lot. This may be used for subscription and advertising payments. -Adv.
Jazz Festival Concert, April 6 at 7:30 p.m., French Memorial Chapel. -Adv.
City of Hastings Seasonal Job Fair. Sunday, March 8. City Auditorium. 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. -Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.