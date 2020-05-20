Vehicles reportedly driven by Paxton J. Clodfelter of 405 Washington Ave. and Juan C. Leyva Castillo of 3 Avalon Lane collided May 15 at 835 S. Burlington Ave.
It was reported May 17 that items valued at $52 were shoplifted at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East.
It was reported May 17 that oil was poured on a building at the 100 block of East D Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Suzanne E. Gartner of Blue Hill May 18 struck a pedestrian, Jennifer A. Skinner, at 1115 W. Second St.
