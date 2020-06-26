The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Ted Brian Thelander and Cynthia Gail Buettner, Matthew Charles Toshio Beckenhauer and Cara Louise Kimball, Ricardo Silva Heredia and Crystal Renae Lee, and Jacob Dale Graff and Stephanie Renee Leininger, all of Hastings; Jonathan Roy Johnston and Lea LaRae Baber, both of Juniata; Joseph Michael Kirkpatrick and Kayla Michelle Bonifas, both of Omaha; Jonathan Brandon Bauman and Carrie Lynn Walker, both of Grand Island.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Starr M. Staggs of 1228 N. Baltimore Ave. June 19 struck a parked vehicle owned by Melissa Maley of 714 N. Webster Ave. at Webster Avenue near Seventh Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Maria D. Flores of 820 S. Pine Ave. and Maria F. Gonzalez Roberts of 1514 W. Second St. collided June 22 at Third Street and Washington Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Mark C. Kemp of 816 N. Colorado Ave. June 23 struck a garage door owned by Cottages of Hastings, 1013 S. Hastings Ave., in the 1000 block of South Hastings Avenue.
It was reported June 24 that a vehicle was egged and its tires were slashed in the 400 block of East Second Street.
It was reported June 24 that a television and mirror were damaged in the 600 block of North Colorado Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.