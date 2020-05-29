The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Tibursio Martinez Jr. and Carrie Ann Harris, Alonso Medrano and Marcella Maxine Perry, and Robert Wayne Wills and Linda Sue Potter, all of Hastings; William Joseph Mick and Kaitlyn Brett Krupicka, both of Ayr; and Damion Alexander Franzen and Karen Elizabeth Quijada-Sinohui, both of Ruskin.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Sarah A. Cook of 515 E. Fourth St. May 25 struck a parked vehicle owned by Bradley S. Dill of 1100 W. South St. No. 34 at 800 S. Burlington Ave.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Barbara J. Fergus of Juniata and Sheila A. Yohe of Harvard collided May 26 at 707 N. Marian Road.
It was reported May 26 that a vehicle hood and side were keyed at the 700 block of South Boston Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jonathan M. McManus of 1302 McDonald Ave. and Chad J. Engro of Pensacola, Florida, collided May 26 at Seventh Street and California Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Kossivi B. Acolatse of Omaha and Kayla J. Weidner of 830 N. Kansas Ave. collided May 27 at the 2500 block of West Fifth Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Stacy J. Meyer of 731 N. Fourth Ave. and Christopher A. Tellez Garnica of 1423 W. Seventh St. collided May 27 at 12th Street near Academy Avenue.
