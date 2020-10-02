The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Jason Eugene Franzluebbers and Paige Nichole Kennedy, both of Ankeny, Iowa; Nathan Michael Remm of Doniphan and Regan Ashlie LuVaas of Hastings; John James Mattingly and Kassandra Marie Koester, both of Chandler, Arizona; Jason Wade Jordan and Desirae Nichole Bruntz, Ves Elmer Schwanebeck and Tiffany Christine Kerr, Johnathon Ray Ground and Shaylee Nichole Brown, and Nicholas Adam Durgan and Joie Ann Linnea Roberts, all of Hastings.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns Sept. 29 sentenced Curtis Tyrone, 57, of Chapman to 90 days in jail for attempted possession of methamphetamine on Dec. 12, 2018. Chapman pleaded no contest on July 10, and prosecutors reduced the charge to an attempt. Attempted possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
It was reported Sept. 30 that two tires were slashed in the 200 block of East B Street.
A vehicle pulling a trailer reportedly driven by Adrian J. Banuelos of Gibbon Sept. 17 went out of control and into a ditch along U.S. Highway 281 near 42nd Street.
It was reported Sept. 30 that a bicycle was taken in the 1900 block of West Second Street.
It was reported Sept. 30 that political signs were taken in the 200 block of East Ninth Street.
It was reported Sept. 30 that items valued at $7.50 were shoplifted in the 1100 block of West Second Street.
It was reported Sept. 30 that a security camera was taken in the 1900 block of West D Street.
