It was reported Feb. 12 that a firearm was taken six months ago from a vehicle at the 1700 block of West 14th Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Chad A. Fellhoelter of 711 N. Hewett Ave. and Sanluong Ton of 1236 N. Baltimore Ave. collided Feb. 12 at Hewett Avenue and 13th Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Channing Eurek of Juniata Feb. 12 struck a building at The Kensington, 233 N. Hastings Ave.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Daniel R. Borrell of Grand Island and James A. White of Grand Island collided Feb. 13 at Burlington Avenue and 14th Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Kimberly D. Jakoby of Campbell and Sean M. Carson of 1315 N. Burlington Ave. collided Feb. 13 at U.S. Highway 281 near G Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Richard A. Francis of 1410 E. South St. No. 2 and Joseph A. Lempke of 319 S. Hastings Ave. collided Feb. 13 at South Street and Hastings Avenue.
