It was reported April 23 that a window was damaged at the 800 block of Sycamore Avenue.
It was reported April 23 that a money bag was taken at the 2200 block of North Kansas Avenue.
It was reported April 25 that a vehicle was damaged at the 1200 block of North Burlington Avenue.
It was reported April 25 that a license plate and light bar were taken at the 400 block of South California Avenue.
It was reported April 25 that cigarettes were taken at the 100 block of North Denver Avenue.
It was reported April 25 that a building and sign were damaged at the 1100 block of West J Street.
It was reported April 26 that a flower pot was damaged at the 200 block of East Fourth Street.
