A vehicle reportedly driven by Alexis D. Anderson of 2820 Wendell Drive June 17 struck a street sign owned by Hastings Street Department at Marian Road near Ninth Street.
It was reported June 21 that a television, vacuum and car title were taken at the 700 block of Williams Avenue.
It was reported June 21 that a vehicle was damaged at the 900 block of West 11th Street.
It was reported June 22 that a traffic cone was taken at the 800 block of South Burlington Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.