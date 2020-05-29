Personal Property Schedule deadline is past due but file by July 15th this year to the Assessor’s Office to receive $10,000 TRA exemption. 500 West 4th Street, Room 107, Hastings. 402-461-7116. Our window is open! -Adv.
For your convenience, the Hastings Tribune has a drive-up payment box in our north parking lot. This may be used for subscription and advertising payments. -Adv.
Homestead Exemption deadline is June 30. Forms available at the Assessor’s office, 500 West 4th Street, Room 107, Hastings. 402-461-7116. Our window is open! -Adv.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
Perfectly located large 1 bedroom apartment available at Regency Retirement Residence in Hastings. 783 square feet, full kitchen, walk in closet, free cable tv and internet. Independent living at its best. Learn more about entrance fees and monthly charges. Call Jody at 402-461-4098. -Adv.
Faith Lutheran Church Virtual Vacation Bible School. June 8 through 12. Go to afamilyoffaith.com or call 402-462-5044 for more information. -Adv.
