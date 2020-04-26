The following couple recently applied for a marriage license at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Daniel Lawerance Streff and Whitney Marie Williams, both of Kenesaw.
It was reported April 23 that a license plate, floor mat and center console were damaged in a vehicle at the 500 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
It was reported April 23 that a 51-year-old and 19-year-old, both residents of Hastings, were cited for shoplifting at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East. The value of items taken was $9.17.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Delani M. Hult of 1411 W. Seventh St. April 22 struck a parked vehicle owned by Berenice Ramos of 222 S. Rhode Island Ave. at C Street near California Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Madison A. Swain of 1202 W. Seventh St. April 23 collided with bicyclist Julian M. Roberts of 711 N. Saunders Ave. at the drive way of his residence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.