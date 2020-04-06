A vehicle reportedly driven by Jordyn R. Fox of 503 S. Lexington Ave. April 2 struck a guard rail at Burlington Avenue near 16th Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Glynda M. Taylor of Chapman April 2 struck a guard rail at Burlington Avenue near 16th Street.
It was reported April 3 that a residence was damaged at the 1000 block of West H Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Kyle A. Patten of 504 S. Kansas Ave. and Robert E. Whitson of Clay Center collided April 3 at Burlington Avenue and Seventh Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Dakota L. Necker of St. Paul April 3 struck a building owned by Eldon May of 505 S. Minnesota Ave. at 505 S. Minnesota Ave.
It was reported April 4 that a vehicle window was damaged at the 600 block of North Sixth Avenue.
It was reported April 4 that 94 rolls of toilet paper, steaks, hamburger and a chainsaw were taken at the 300 block of North Saunders Avenue.
