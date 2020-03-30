It was reported March 27 that a vehicle was taken at the 300 block of South Pine Avenue.
It was reported March 27 that a vehicle was damaged at the 800 block of East 12th Street.
It was reported March 27 that medication was taken at the 1700 block of West Fourth Street.
It was reported March 28 that glass was damaged at the 700 block of North Bellevue Avenue.
It was reported March 29 that a vehicle mirror was damaged at the 1500 block of West Third Street.
It was reported March 29 that a vehicle mirror was damaged at the 2400 block of Bateman Street.
