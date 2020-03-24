Vehicles reportedly driven by Cindy K. Thelander of 214 E. C St. and Melody R. Wilson of Council Bluff, Iowa, collided March 21 at Lincoln Avenue near Sixth Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Christopher L. Schukei of 211 University St. and John J. Swain of 1202 W. Seventh St. collided March 21 at Burlington Avenue near F Street.
It was reported March 22 that a door was damaged at the 1100 block of East South Street.
It was reported March 22 that a vehicle mirror was damaged at the 1200 block of North California Avenue.
It was reported March 22 that items valued at $11.76 were shoplifted at the 1100 block of West Second Street.
It was reported March 22 that a lawn decoration was damaged at the 1200 block of North California Avenue.
It was reported March 19 that a vehicle was taken at the 300 block of West Second Street.
