The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Thomas Jay McNair and Abigail Faith Kegley, both of Holstein; Michael Fontana IV and Adrianne Marie Johnson, and Jeremiah Michael Boyd and Laurie Ann Fischer, all of Hastings.
It was reported Oct. 20 that a phone was taken at the 1100 block of West J Street.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead Oct. 21 sentenced Nicholas C. Pizarro, 34, of Grand Island to 45 days in jail and $500 fine and an 18-month drivers license revocation for a second offense of driving under the influence of alcohol on Dec. 15, 2018. Pizarro pleaded no contest on July 16. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a $500 fine.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Evan C. Morara of 223 E. Seventh St. and Emily C. Jarzynka of 501 S. Denver Ave. collided Oct. 21 at Seventh Street and California Avenue.
It was reported Oct. 20 that a change bucket and purse were taken from a vehicle at the 2700 block of Bateman Street.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead Oct. 21 sentenced Tyler E. Kennedy, 20, 1342 W. D St. to 30 days in jail for violation of a protection order on June 20. Kennedy pleaded no contest on Oct. 9, and prosecutors recommended the sentence run concurrent with any current sentence he is serving. Violation of a protection order is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
