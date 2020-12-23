A vehicle reportedly driven by Sean N. Booth of 1410 E. South St. No. 20 Dec. 20 struck a parked vehicle owned by Lisa Empie of 731 N. Cedar Ave. at Cedar Avenue near University Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Donald D. McCune of 1109 N. Saunders Ave. and Tracy J. Borgman of 3102 Fisherman Lane collided Dec. 17 at Burlington Avenue and Seventh Street.
It was reported Dec. 21 that items valued at $12.75 were shoplifted at the 900 block of South Burlington Avenue.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead Dec. 18 sentenced Ronald Rowedder, 56, of 820 S. Pine Ave. No. 266 to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on March 20. Rowedder pleaded no contest on Oct. 20, and prosecutors reduced the blood alcohol content on the charge. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Madison M. Crawford of 319 E. Fifth St. Dec. 15 struck a parked vehicle owned by Sarah M. Kohtz of 123 E. Fifth St. at Fifth Street near Elm Avenue.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead Dec. 21 sentenced Ryan Kitchen-Ingram, 34, of 1120 E. South St. No. 4 to one year in jail for resisting arrest on June 13. Kitchen-Ingram pleaded no contest on Sept. 4, and prosecutors dropped a charge of obstructing an officer. Resisting arrest is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
A parked vehicle owned by Joyce F. Gydesen of 2419 W. Fourth St. reportedly was struck Dec. 17 by a hit-and-run driver at an unknown location.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Hannah J. Buller of 2870 S. Baltimore Ave., Randy A. Erickson of 4670 W. Prairie Lake Road and Zephree L. Mullen of 438 Hawthorne Circle collided Dec. 20 at Burlington Avenue and Seventh Street.
It was reported Dec. 21 that items valued at $6.25 were shoplifted at the 900 block of South Burlington Avenue.
