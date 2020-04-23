It was reported April 20 that a sidewalk was damaged at the 1200 block of North Elm Avenue.
It was reported April 20 that a cellphone was taken at the 600 block of North Burlington Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Brenda L. John of 522 S. Fourth Ave. and Danielle L. Arroyo of 1427 W. Third St. collided April 20 at Second Street and Saunders Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Diane M. Eiseman of Blue Hill and Sean P. Wagner of 315 N. Elm Ave. collided April 21 at the 1600 block of North Burlington Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Chloe G. Donohue of 615 W. 10th St. April 21 struck two parked vehicles, both owned by Devon Lamborn of 8 Kingston Drive, at Lamborn’s residence.
