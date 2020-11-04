It was reported Nov. 1 that a vehicle was taken at the 400 block of North Minnesota Avenue.
It was reported Oct. 31 that four glass flowers were taken at the 900 block of Ronan Drive.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Shelby J. Kerr of 623 S. Garfield Ave. Oct. 30 struck a parked vehicle owned by Corey L. Kleinjan of 1318 W. Sixth St. at Sixth Street near Kerr Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Scott D. Zimmerman of 622 E. Fifth St. and Jacob I. Fong-Mancha of Kearney collided Oct. 31 at Colorado Avenue near Second Street.
It was reported Nov. 1 that a vehicle window was damaged at Kingston Drive.
It was reported Nov. 1 that a vehicle windshield, window, frame, spark plugs and tires were damaged at the 200 block of East 31st Street.
It was reported Nov. 1 that a tire was slashed at the 800 block of South Pine Avenue.
It was reported Nov. 1 that a 42-year-old Hastings resident was cited for shoplifting at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West. The value of items taken was $39.88.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Lazarao T. Esteban Diego of 821 S. St. Joseph Ave. Oct. 30 struck a porch railing owned by Robert L. Metz of 820 S. Pine Ave. No. 13 at his residence.
It was reported Oct. 31 that political signs were taken at the 600 block of West 33rd Street.
