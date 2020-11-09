Adams County Judge Michael Mead Nov. 4 sentenced Yesinlla Pano, 20, of Grand Island to one year of probation for third-degree assault, criminal trespass and criminal mischief on Feb. 11. Pano pleaded guilty on Sept. 11. Third-degree assault and criminal trespass are each a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. Criminal mischief, value less than $500, is a Class 3 misdemeanor punishable by up to three months in jail and a $500 fine.
It was reported Nov. 6 that a purse was taken at the 1300 block of North Webster Avenue.
It was reported Nov. 6 that a purse and wallet were taken at the 2200 block of Osborne Drive East.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead Nov. 6 sentenced Max McKelvey, 22, of 1919 W. Third St. to six months of probation, a $500 fine and a 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on March 7. McKelvey pleaded no contest on Aug. 18, and prosecutors reduced the blood alcohol content on the charge. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
