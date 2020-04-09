Vehicles reportedly driven by Xokprakhong Figgins of Red Cloud and Anthony J. Perez of 934 S. Kansas Ave. collided April 6 at Colorado Avenue near First Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Genessa S. Eddy of 600 N. Sixth Ave. No. 101 April 7 struck a parked vehicle owned by Ashley M. Hock of 727 N. Lexington Ave. at Paul Street near Wabash Avenue.
It was reported April 8 that a vehicle window was damaged at the 1100 block of North Burlington Avenue.
It was reported April 8 that a headlight assembly was taken at the 1700 block of West Third Street.
It was reported April 8 that a game console and blender were taken at the 3600 block of Parklane Drive.
