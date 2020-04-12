Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Michael J. Hansen and Shelly J. Hansen.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Jordyn L. Siard and Brian J. Siard.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Michael S. Eckhardt and Amy M. Eckhardt.
A parked vehicle owned by Garrett and Andrea Clement of Juniata reportedly was struck April 6 by a hit-and-run driver at 511 N. Burlington Ave.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Wesley T. Tjaden of Alda April 7 struck a parked vehicle owned by Robert D. Duering of 907 N. Baltimore Ave. at the 900 block of North Baltimore Avenue.
