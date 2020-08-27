Adams County Judge Michael Burns Aug. 24 sentenced Amber D. Burtis, 32, of 410 S. California Ave. to a $50 fine and $545.78 in restitution for theft by unlawful taking on Jan. 30. Burtis pleaded no contest on June 12. Theft by unlawful taking, value $501-$1,499, is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
It was reported Aug. 24 that two bicycles were taken at the 200 block of East B Street.
It was reported Aug. 21 that a watch was taken at the 200 block of North Marian Road.
It was reported Aug. 24 that two flags were taken at the 2200 block of Home Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Andy Maza Ajete of 411 N. Bellevue Ave. Aug. 22 struck a parked vehicle owned by Roberta Busking of 1007 W. Fourth St. at Fourth Street near Bellevue Avenue.
It was reported Aug. 24 that a vehicle window was damaged at the 1600 block of West Seventh Street.
