A parked vehicle owned by Mark E. Thurin of 2106 W. Seventh St. reportedly was struck June 3 by a hit-and-run driver at Seventh Street near Barnes Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Penny J. Drury of Blue Hill June 3 struck a piece of concrete that fell from a truck driven by Jeffrey A. Wissing of 501 W. Lochland Road at Burlington Avenue near 16th Street.
It was reported June 4 that keys were taken at the 900 block of East J Street.
It was reported June 4 that windows in a camping trailer and vehicle were damaged at Kingston Drive.
