Adams County Judge Michael Mead Feb. 24 sentenced Rachille M. Flores Cash, 24, of 1126 N. Hastings Ave. to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on July 4, 2020. Cash pleaded no contest on Dec. 15, 2020, and prosecutors reduced the blood alcohol content on the charge. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Kristine Thompson and Zachariah Thompson.
Tire recycling Hastings/Adams County residents, March 13 - 20, Hastings Landfill, regular business hours. 402-463-0705. Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy Grant funded. -Adv.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead Feb. 24 sentenced Timothy Lueth Jr., 39, of Hardington to seven days in jail, a $500 fine and one-year driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on March 8, 2020. Lueth pleaded guilty on Dec. 18, 2020, and prosecutors reduced the charge from a second offense. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Shawn A. Basnett of 3516 Park Lane Drive No. 11 and Kaitlyn A. Carver of 1611 Boyce St. collided Feb. 23 at 12th Street and Marian Road.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead Feb. 23 sentenced Jamie J. Sund, 40, of 742 N. Minnesota Ave. to 45 days in jail, a $500 fine and one-year driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on June 13, 2020. Sund pleaded guilty on Oct. 20, 2020. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
