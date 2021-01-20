A vehicle reportedly driven by Kathleen P. Dick of 408 N. Colorado Ave. Jan. 16 struck a parked vehicle owned by Joseph F. Vegas of 405 N. Colorado Ave. at Colorado Avenue near Fourth Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by a hit-and-run driver and Amanda L. Summers of 309 S. Lincoln Ave. collided Jan. 17 at Burlington Avenue near A Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Brayton P. McConnell of 307 S. New York Ave. Jan. 18 struck a building owned by DMS Holdings at 928 S. Burlington Ave.
It was reported Jan. 15 that a door frame was damaged at the 1100 block of West Seventh Street.
It was reported Jan. 16 that prescription drugs and money were taken at the 200 block of North Lexington Avenue.
It was reported Jan. 17 that a catalytic converter was taken at the 2000 block of North St. Joseph Avenue.
