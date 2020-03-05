It was reported March 1 that items valued at $65.34 were shoplifted at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West.
A parked vehicle owned by Tricia A. Hazen of Blue Hill reportedly was struck March 3 by a hit-and-run driver at an unknown location.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Andrew G. Peters of 924 Glenwood Ave. March 2 struck a parked vehicle owned by Raenae S. Rollins of 418 New York Ave. at 3100 Osborne Drive East.
It was reported March 4 that a television, loveseat and walls were damaged at the 1400 block of West J Street.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns Feb. 28 sentenced Cassandra Oxner, 34, of 514 N. St. Joseph Ave. to a $200 fine and $600 in restitution for criminal trespassing on May 5, 2019. Oxner pleaded no contest Dec. 17, 2019, and prosecutors reduced the charge from theft. Criminal trespassing is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
