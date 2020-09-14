A vehicle reportedly driven by Grant J. Crawford of 624 N. Sixth Ave. Sept. 4 struck a parked vehicle owned by Timothy G. Kalvelage of 818 E. Seventh St. at Seventh Street near Ash Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Shawn T. Brown of North Platte and Sharon E. Vanlegen of 612 S. Denver Ave. collided Sept. 8 at South Street and Denver Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Richard R. Reiher of Red Cloud and Dennis A. Tracy of 721 S. Denver Ave. collided Sept. 8 at U.S. Highway 281 and North Shore Drive.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Liam J. Parker of Kenesaw and Stacia A. Christensen of 1326 Apache Ave. collided Sept. 9 at 12th Street and Apache Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Trisha D. Rundell of 2511 W. Fourth St. and Elizabeth Perez of 820 S. Pine Ave. No. 188 collided Sept. 9 at Burlington Avenue and Third Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by James J. Delgado of 909 W. 11th St. and Olivia L. Kucera of 2821 W. Seventh St. collided Sept. 9 at 33rd Street near Osborne Drive West.
It was reported Sept. 10 that a vehicle was taken at the 500 block of South St. Joseph Avenue.
