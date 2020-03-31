Another state track and field meet is history.
Saturday's cinder finale drew a crowd of over 7,000 partisans and watched athletes perform in recrod-breaking fashion.
This is the first time in the long 62-year history that a state meet has been moved out of Lincoln and only the second time the huge event has been staged anywhere but Memorial Stadium at the University of Nebraska.
For all practical purposes, the 1964 shindig can go down as a huge success. The only drawback of holding the cinder classic in Kearney — or anywhere but in the Capitol City — is ample seating conditions.
The Hub City has enough efficient machinery to conduct a state meet, but spectators suffer when it comes to viewing finishes in the racess.
At any rate, much thanks to Charlie Foster and company at Kearney State College, and everyone else connected with the production of the big extravaganza this spring.
Don Briggs, press box steward, did a tremendous job for his weekend guests, also. Public relations officials should take lessons from Briggs, Foster and cohorts.
It's doubtful better emergency quarters could have been found for the state showdown.
* * *
Cleaning out the briefcase:
Medals presented to winners in the state meet this year were stamped 1963 instead of 1964. A complete new set is being ordered and will be mailed out to the winners.
Jim Koepp was in the mile event for Hastings Saturday, but Tom Ackles the crack junior Tiger distance runner, was shifted to the two-mile relay crew by Coach Roy Bassett.
Henry Dilly, Hastings' answer to Goliath, was pressed into service at the last minute Saturday. Dilly churned a leg for the Bengals 880 relay crew after Craig Biggs took a spill in the low hurdles and was unable to compete.
Kearney's public address system went on the blink early Saturday, but was repaired in short order.
Edgar's William Hakanson, a good miler during regular season competition, disappointed in Saturday's finals. But Hakanson was ill earlier in the week so was not performing under normal conditions.
Scottsbluff, Grant and Sumner were Tribsports for class championships. Columbus St. Bonaventure, our pick for runner-up laurels in Class B, upset our favorite, Gothenburg, for the title.
Superior's versatile sophomore Doug Anderson, who garnered a tie for second in the Class B pole vault, plans to enter Junior Olympics competition at Beatrice this weekend and will compete in the Midstates Federation meet at Cozad later this month.
Only two more big meets remain on the slate for Hastings track buffs. Tuesday it's the annual Grand Island relays and Friday and Saturday the Nebraska College Conference cinder carnival will be held in the Queen City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.