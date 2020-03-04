Hastings police are investigating a hit-and-run crash Feb. 29 into a local residence at California Avenue near G Street.
A vehicle reportedly came out of a cornfield and struck a deck on the home of Miguel Montoya Lopez at 820 S. Pine Ave. No. 230.
After striking the deck, the vehicle sped off. Witnesses described a female driver in a dark-colored Chevy pickup.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact police at 402-461-2380.
