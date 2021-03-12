Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Rain. Becoming windy for the afternoon. High 46F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain and wind. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.