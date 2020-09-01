Prep volleyball
Superior, Fillmore Central
SUPERIOR — Superior swept Fillmore Central at home 25-12, 25-11, 25-12 Tuesday. Lexi Theis led the Panthers with five kills and Jordy Broman added four. Theis dug 20 attacks and Broman 16. No other information was available.
Minden
McCOOK — Minden picked up two wins Tuesday night at a triangular. The Whippets beat McCook 25-17, 25-22; and Chase County 25-16, 25-13.
Maylee Kamery’s seven kills paced Minden against the Bison. Bailey Rogers picked up a team-high 20 digs and served five aces. Halle Space assisted on eight kills and Keitan Bienhoff four.
Kamery added nine kills against Chase County. Bienhoff and Space each dished seven assists. Rogers recorded 10 digs and three aces. Sloane Beck had two blocks and four kills.
Blue Hill
BLUE HILL — Grand Island Central Catholic swept Blue Hill 25-19, 25-22, 25-11 Tuesday.
Brooklyn Kohmetscher led the Bobcats with 12 kill, Abigail Meyer added three. India Mackin and Kohmetscher each served two aces. Meyer and Emma Karr shared two blocks apiece. Kohmetscher scooped 11 digs while Kenzie Bunner picked up 10 digs. Mackin had nine assists while Kasey Meyer sent out six.
Deshler
DESHLER — Meridian dropped the first set but recovered to down Deshler 21-25, 25-15, 25-17.
Leah Dlouhy led the Dragons with 10 kills while Jenna Lemke added seven, Paiton Nash five, and Allie Vieselmeyer four. Nash also tallied two blocks. Lemke tied Trinity Schardt with 10 digs. Brenna Dubbert dug nine and added 22 assists.
