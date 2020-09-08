Prep volleyball
Doniphan-Trumbull, Kenesaw, Superior
KENESAW — Superior swept the Kenesaw triangular Tuesday, defeating Doniphan-Trumbull 25-12, 25-17; and Kenesaw 25-18, 25-16.
Shayla Meyer’s 10 kills led the way against Kenesaw. Meyer also had five digs and an ace. Sierra Blackburn had two aces and five digs.
Kenesaw’s Cassidy Gallagher, Hope Nienhueser and Chloe Uden each finished with two kills versus Superior. Nienhueser served three aces and added 10 digs. Kaylee Steer had seven assists.
Against D-T, Meyer pounded 15 kills, served three aces, and recorded two blocks. Blackburn sent out 18 assists and Ella Gardner dished out six. Sadie Rempel dug out eight attacks.
D-T’s Sophie Fitch tallied a team-high seven kills. Danae Rader picked up two ace serves. Kendyl Brummond had nine digs and Madison Shimmin assisted on 12 kills.
Kenesaw downed D-T 25-11, 25-10 in the other match. Hope Nienhueser led the Blue Devils with four kills. Uden had three along with Emma Schroeder and Gallagher. Halle Nienhueser added two and Rylee Legg one. Hope Nienhueser served six aces to Gallagher’s three and Legg’s one. Legg picked up 10 digs and Steer had 11 assists. Meadow Wagoner added four assists.
D-T’s Kayla Kennedy, Dylan Hassett and Fitch each finished with a pair of kills. Rader chipped in one kill and an ace. Emily Shimmin and Fitch each served an ace, too. Fitch scooped eight digs. Brummond picked up seven attacks. Madison Shimmin aided on seven kills.
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley
SHICKLEY — BDS swept Cross County 25-20, 25-13, 25-18 Tuesday. Macy Kamler paced the Eagles with nine kills. Jordan Bolte added five with Mariah Sliva. Malory Dickson tallied three, and Taylor Sliva one.
Kamler added a pair of blocks, while Dickson, Jess Hudson, and Taylor Sliva each had 1 1/2. Kamler and Taylor Sliva led the team with four aces. Bolte dished 10 assists to Hannah Miller’s nine.
Exeter-Milligan, Giltner
GILTNER — Exeter-Milligan won both matches at a triangular Tuesday, defeating Giltner 25-15, 25-17; and Osceola 25-10, 25-15.
The Timberwolves were paced by Cameran Jansky and Cammie Harrison, who each had five kills versus Giltner. Jaiden Papik added four and Daisy Kanode three. Harrison and Papik each dug eight balls. Emma Olsen had 15 assists.
Against Osceola, Papik led with seven kills, Jansky had six, Harrison five, Kanode and Briana Capek three each, and Olsen two. Papik served four aces and dug nine attacks. Jansky tallied four blocks. Olsen sent out 20 assists.
Blue Hill, Silver Lake
ROSELAND — Blue Hill defeated Silver Lake in five sets Tuesday 29-27, 25-13, 16-25, 18-25, 15-5.
Brooklyn Kohmetscher punished 23 kills, Abigail Meyer added 13, and Emma Karr had 10 for the Bobcats. Kasey Meyer and Karr each served a pair of aces. Kohmetscher recorded two solo and two block assists to go with 14 digs. Kenzie Bunner led the Bobcats with 35 digs. India Mackin had 47 assists.
Deshler
DESHLER — Deshler pulled out a five-set victory over McCool Junction Tuesday 24-26, 25-16, 16-25, 25-17, 15-9.
Jenna Lemke led the Dragons with 11 kills, while Leah Dlouhy and Paiton Nash each added 10 kills. Brenna Dubbert finished with six. Alexis Holtzen served four aces, Lemke served three and Dlouhy two. Makinna Peterson had seven block assists and one solo block. Trinity Schardt scooped 25 digs to lead the team, and Dubbert assisted on 20 kills.
Rock Hills
MANKATO, Kan. — Rock Hills was swept by Osborne 25-18, 9-25, 18-25 and Thunder Ridge 1-25, 19-25 Tuesday night. No other information was available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.