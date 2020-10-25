Two Hastings residents are vying for a Subdistrict 3 seat on the Little Blue Natural Resources District board of directors in this year's general election.
Russ Hall and Jessi Ensign Hoeft are seeking a four-year term on the board to replace Everett Kellogg, who isn't seeking re-election.
According to an introduction to the candidates published by the LBNRD, Hall is an 18-year resident of Hastings and has lived in Nebraska since 1991 after relocating from Colorado. He is employed by the U.S. Postal Service in Grand Island.
Hall said his educational background includes studies of environmental science and water and wastewater technology.
“While I’m not a farmer, I have many farmer friends and have spent time in their homes and fields,” Hall said in the candidate introduction. “I appreciate the challenges they face in trying to raise good crops and care for their land. The Midwest frank and honest manner and hospitality have always appealed to me.”
Hoeft is a Nuckolls County native who moved back to the area in 2012. She and her husband, Nathan, operate First Street Brewing Co. and Ensign Beverage Co. in downtown Hastings.
She serves on the boards of directors of the Hastings Community Foundation and the University of Nebraska Food Processing Center in Lincoln.
“Abundant water sources for all kinds of Nebraska industries, quality recreational areas and clear drinking water is something I care about,” Hoeft said in her introduction. “I look forward to learning more and helping the Little Blue NRD move forward and keep the water flowing.”
The Little Blue NRD encompasses all of Thayer County, most of Adams County and portions of Webster, Clay, Nuckolls, Fillmore and Jefferson counties. District headquarters are in Davenport.
The district’s board of directors includes 17 members — two from each of eight subdistricts, plus one member elected on at large-basis by voters districtwide. The directors are elected on a nonpartisan basis.
The opening Subdistrict 3 seat will be one of two to have a new occupant following this year's election, for which early and mail-in and drop-off voting already are under way. Election Day is Nov. 3.
A seat in Subdistrict 2 will be filled on a write-in basis. The longtime incumbent, former Board Chairman Charles Rainforth of Hastings, isn't seeking re-election.
The other Subdistrict 2 seat has been filled since September by Brent Hoops of Hastings, who was appointed by the board to fill a vacancy created when Director Zach Hollister moved outside the subdistrict boundaries. Hoops farms in the Hastings area.
Both Subdistrict 2 and Subdistrict 3 encompass parts of the city of Hastings. Subdistrict 2 includes much of the west central part of town, while Subdistrict 3 covers much of central and east central Hastings.
Six incumbent Little Blue NRD board members are running unopposed for new four-year terms of office. They include Mason Hoffman of Roseland (Subdistrict 1), Jesse VonSpreckelsen of Clay Center (Subdistrict 4), Steve Shaw of Edgar (Subdistrict 5), Lyle Schroer of Lawrence (Subdistrict 6), Alan Wiedel of Hebron (Subdistrict 7) and Jay Meyer of Daykin (Subdistrict 8).
